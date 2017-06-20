SIGNING: Blackpool snap up free agent

Former Crewe Alexandra defender Ollie Turton has become Blackpool's third signing of the summer.

The right back has put pen to paper on an initial two-year deal with the option of a further year, similar to the deals signed by Curtis Tilt and Peter Hartley who signed last week.

The 24-year-old, who rejected a new deal with Crewe, will officially join the club on July 1 when his contract comes to an end.

A product of the youth academy at Gresty Road, Turton made his professional debut for the Railwaymen in 2011 and has since gone on to establish himself as a key fixture in the side, making more than 150 appearances for the club.

He featured 50 times in Crewe colours last season and found the net against Blackpool in a 2-2 draw at Bloomfield Road back in February.

“I’m delighted to get it all done and dusted," he said.

"Looking at how well Blackpool did last season getting promoted and from speaking to the manager on the phone, he said there’s so much ambition and it made it an easy decision in the end.

“I was in League Two last year and I felt I had a good season, I just felt like I was ready for a challenge again. This was the perfect opportunity.

“I’m going to have to work hard to get myself into the team and hopefully do well.”