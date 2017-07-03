SIGNING: Blackpool snap up experienced goalkeeper

Blackpool have signed experienced goalkeeper Ben Williams on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old joins the club having recently departed fellow League One side Bury, where he featured on 21 occasions last season.

He has signed a one-year deal with the option for a further 12 months.

The shot stopper, who was on the books of Manchester United as a youngster, has amassed more than 500 career appearances playing for the likes of Crewe Alexandra, Colchester United, Hibernian and Bradford City.

While at Bradford City the 34-year-old broke The Bantams’ clean sheet record with 22 shut-outs in a season.

He becomes Blackpool’s sixth signing of the summer and will link up with the rest of the squad on a pre-season training camp in Scotland.

“It was all about me wanting to play, and I’ve still got a lot to offer in this league and this team,” Williams said.

“I’m in a position now where I’m as fit as I’ve ever been and I’ve got good experience behind me. I’m looking forward to enjoying my football.

“The team did really well last season, it’s a young, promising team and it’s going to be an exciting time next year in League One,” he added.