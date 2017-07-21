SIGNING: Blackpool capture coveted Newcastle midfielder

Have your say

Blackpool have beaten a host of other clubs to the signing of coveted Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff.

The midfielder, who becomes the Seasiders 11th signing of the summer, has agreed a six-month loan deal.

As The Gazette reported earlier this week, as many as ten clubs were understood to be monitoring the highly-rated 19-year-old, one of which was said to be Pool’s Fylde Coast neighbours Fleetwood Town.

Fellow League One sides Bury and Oldham were also interested in his services.

Longstaff spent the last five months of last season on loan at Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock, where he gained plenty of admirers.

Kilmarnock were keen to bring him back but it is understood Newcastle wanted him to get experience in League One.

Longstaff recently extended his contract with Newcastle but it was considered unlikely he would feature in Rafa Benitez’s plans for the first team.

Gary Bowyer wants to make Longstaff a key part of his team for the first part of the season, as Newcastle wanted assurances the teenager would be a regular in Pool’s side.

Longstaff is described as a goal-getting attacking midfielder who is also capable of playing in front of the back four.

He has good sporting pedigree as his father David captained Great Britain in ice hockey.

His loan deal will run until January 6 and will include the fixture against Oxford United on that date.

In other transfer news, young goalkeeper Jack Sims has joined Skelmersdale United on loan.