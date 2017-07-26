SIGNING: Blackpool bring winger in on loan deal

Blackpool have bolstered their attacking options with the signing of 21-year-old winger Viv Solomon-Otabor from Birmingham City.

Solomon-Otabor, who spent time out on loan with Bolton Wanderers last season, will stay with the Seasiders until January 6.

He has made 30 first-team appearances for his parent club since making his debut in 2015.

Most of that experience has come in the Championship, which is where he scored his first goal for Blues during a 5-2 victory over Fulham that same year. He was also named the club's Young Player of the Year for 2015-16.

"I would like to thank Harry Redknapp for allowing us to bring Viv to the club," manager Gary Bowyer said.

"Viv was very keen to come and is someone with fantastic pace and the ability to play across the frontline.

"He further strengthens the options we have available in forward areas and we're very much looking forward to working with him."