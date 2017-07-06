Seddon at the helm in Blackpool Supporters’ Trust committee revamp

Blackpool’s largest supporters’ group has promised a “seamless transition” in its leadership after announcing a host of committee changes.

Christine Seddon has taken over as interim chairperson of the Blackpool Supporters’ Trust following Steve Rowland’s decision to step down after two and a half years in the role.

He has now taken on the position of secretary replacing Kevin Boroduwizc.

Andy Higgins has taken on the deputy chairposition role, formerly held by Seddon.

A Trust spokesperson said: “Kevin Boroduwicz tendered his resignation as BST secretary in June.

“This was not unexpected. Kevin has been an excellent servant to the trust since its inception and we thank him for all he has done for BST and SISA before that over the last four years. He has been instrumental in helping us become a credible organisation.

“The Trust needed to appoint a successor and Steve Rowland, who had expressed his intention to step down as chairperson, has been co-opted by the committee as BST secretary.

“Kevin and Steve have worked closely together since BST was formed, so the transition should be a relatively seamless one.

“Two other changes were required and have been implemented by the committee, who voted in secret ballot to appoint Christine Seddon as interim chairperson and Andy Higgins as interim deputy chair.

“All these changes are in place from July 1 and are effective until the results of the annual committee elections are known in late summer.”

Despite remaining the club’s largest supporters’ group, the Trust says it can never have enough members.

The spokesperson added: “The importance of BST’s role in the future of Blackpool FC cannot be overstated.

“As a fan group, we are by far the largest at Blackpool FC and can confidently state that we represent the views of the majority of fans.

“However, it is vitally important that supporters of BST do not just agree with the direction of BST ideologically but in a practical way also. Without members we cannot exist.

“It is our hope that in the not too distant future, under new ownership, the fans of Blackpool FC will be properly represented at the heart of the football club.

“It is therefore imperative that as many fans as possible sign up to be part of the Trust to ensure that BST is truly representative of Blackpool supporters and is taken seriously by new owners, whoever they may be.”