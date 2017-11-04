Seasiders’ skipper in Cup comeback?

Blackpool could be boosted by the return of skipper Jimmy Ryan for today’s potential FA Cup banana skin against Boreham Wood.

The midfielder has returned to training this week and is said to be in contention for a spot in the Seasiders’ squad for their first round clash.

It comes after he picked up an injury in the warm-up before Pool’s 2-1 win against Bury last month.

Coach Andy Todd said: “I think Jimmy could be close to returning for us so we’ll see how he goes in training.

“Jimmy is a very good player and we know what his strengths are.

“He’s our captain, a good leader on the pitch and he makes us play so it will be a valuable boost for us if he’s back.”

Colin Daniel is another who remains in contention despite a slight groin strain in Blackpool’s 1-0 defeat at Northampton last Saturday.

Todd added: “Colin is touch and go but he has a chance.

“At this moment in time there’s a few others who are out but as we’ve said before that just gives opportunities to other players to step up.”

The Seasiders enjoyed a run to the fourth round last season after seeing off two non-league sides and beating Barnsley before losing at Blackburn Rovers.

Todd is hoping for a repeat of last season’s run which he believes helped them on their way to promotion from League Two.

He said: “You want to go as far as you can in the competition and with the FA Cup it’s everyone’s dream to get to the final. So we can dream.

“I think any game to us means a lot. Whatever competition we’re involved with we want to win every game.”