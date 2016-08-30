Seasiders hero Durie dies, aged 85

Dave Durie, a Blackpool Football Club hero of a bygone age, has died

He was paid the ultimate compliment in the official history of the Seasiders.

Author Robin Daniels wrote: “No club has had a more faithful servant.”

Born and bred in Blackpool, Durie, who was 85, signed for the Bloomfield Road club in 1952 and played for 12 seasons before being transferred to Chester.

Though inside-forward was his prime position, Durie’s versatility was such that he could play in a variety of roles.

He had a distinctive, physical appearance with long legs.

Durie had a superb season in 1956-57 when he scored 22 goals in all competitions when the Seasiders more than held their own in the top flight of English football.

One notable highlight came in the 1959-60 campaign when he scored a hat-trick in a 4-1 win over Burnley.

He repeated the feat later in the season against Mansfield Town in the FA Cup.

He played for an FA XI in 1957, scoring four goals against a Royal Air Force team.

In all, Durie chalked up in excess of 300 appearances for Blackpool.

Durie was never booked or sent off in a distinguished career that also saw him have a spell at Fleetwood Town.

That proud boast probably had a lot to do with Durie’s firm religious convictions, which he held throughout his life.

During his playing days, he was a Methodist Sunday school teacher as well as a leader in his local chapel.

After his footballing career came to a close, for many years he ran his own driving school in the town and he also had a period as a teacher of physical education at Palatine School.

A widower, Durie had two children and two grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.