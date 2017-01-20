Seasiders extend kit deal with Errea

Blackpool FC has confirmed it has extended its kit deal with Errea Sport by three years.

The new deal, which will see the Italian sportswear brand continue to manufacture the club's kit and training wear, extends a relationship that first started in 2013.

Speaking about the new agreement, Chief Executive Alex Cowdy said: “The club has had a strong partnership with Errea Sport for the last three years and looks forward to strengthening that relationship further over the course of this new deal.

“Discussions have already taken place regarding future kit and training wear designs and announcements on those will be made in the near future.”

Mr Angelo Gandolfi, Chairman of Errea Sport, added: "The extension of the agreement is an immensely proud and satisfying moment for Erreà and clearly demonstrates the successful collaboration and excellent working relationship that has been established over the years between Blackpool FC and Erreà Sport."