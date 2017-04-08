Seasiders are raring to go again

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer says his players can’t wait to right the wrongs of last weekend’s cruel late defeat.

The Seasiders lost for the first time in 10 outings last Saturday when Ollie Palmer scored a last minute winner for Luton Town in Pool’s 1-0 defeat.

But Bowyer has been impressed with his players’ reaction in training this week and with Grimsby Town up next this afternoon at Bloomfield Road, he is looking forward to getting back to winning ways.

“It doesn’t matter where you play, you’ve just got to play the games,” he said. “For us the saving grace is we’re saving on travelling.

“But whoever we play we’re looking forward to the games and we can’t wait for the next game to come.

“Straight after the game on Saturday the players were talking about the following Saturday.”

The Seasiders have had a full week to prepare for this weekend’s home clash against Grimsby Town, just as they have done for the previous two fixtures.

While Bowyer is thankful for the week of preparation, he believes the EFL needs to take a look at how they space the games during the campaign.

“You look at the fixture list and you look at the period of January, February, March where we were playing near enough every week Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday-Tuesday,” he said.

“Now the last four or five weeks of the season, barring the Easter period, you have no midweek games.

“Yet now is probably the time you want to be playing Saturday-Tuesday. To space that out a little bit might make a bit more sense.

“It is nice to have a full week to prepare for a match but I do think the fixture list can help you out a little bit. It’s so congested in that period earlier in the season but we now have the next four weeks where we could have been playing on the odd Tuesday. But we’re just looking forward to playing.”

There’s good news for Blackpool on the injury front as they’re able to boast a fully fit squad for today’s home game – although Jim McAlister remains a long-term absentee with a broken leg.

Bowyer revealed Brad Potts and Bright Osayi-Samuel have come through training this week after the pair were forced off with knocks against Luton last week.