Seasiders are in safe hands with Bowyer

Richie Kyle believes Blackpool have the foundation for success thanks to Gary Bowyer’s work as manager.

Kyle, who was Bowyer’s assistant at Bloomfield Road, left the club last week to take up a coaching role with the Football Association.

Before departing the Seasiders for good, he outlined why he thinks Bowyer has been such a success with the club in his year-and-a-bit in the managerial hotseat.

Having taken over in the summer of 2016, Bowyer guided the club to promotion via the League Two play-offs last season.

The start of this season has also gone well with Blackpool in touching distance of League One’s top six a quarter of the way into the campaign.

“I always think back to when I was doing the younger ones at Blackburn,” Kyle told the BBC.

“Gary was the youth team boss and he was very astute.

“As a coach he was demanding and he is someone of high demands; even more so at first team level, not just with the players but also the staff to make us better.

“As a coach he demands respect but he also demands the highest standards.

“He’s very good with his coaching but it’s not just that because he also challenges you every day; he challenges the players and the staff to get better.

“It’s also his work ethic with the players and he’s definitely one of the best coaches I’ve seen and worked with.”