Sam Oyston suffering from serious illness

The son of Blackpool chairman Karl Oyston is suffering from a serious illness, the club has revealed today.

The club have taken the unusual step of issuing the following statement through president Valeri Belokon, who is currently involved in a bitter court case with Karl and Owen Oyston.

Belekon said: "There are things in our life that exist above everything else and urgently affect all aspects of our life. It is today that we humbly recognise such circumstances and ask everybody to be persistent in their hearts and thoughts praying for one of our very own, Sam Oyston.

"Sam is now bravely fighting for his recovery from a serious illness and we want to ensure that we all stand united for him. It is now that we must reaffirm: we very much believe in you, Sam!

"We have all experienced that the least expected, almost a miracle can happen, if we all stand united for the cause – the Premier League was but a distant dream for our Club, made true with our massive effort and devotion, when all of us were a dream team and Sam was part of it.

"With this proof of trust in good faith and in our unity we call out: Blackpool stands united supporting Sam Oyston in fight and in victory!

"We should put apart other quite serious disagreements because we now have a more important task. In these grave circumstances we plea to everybody to quiet all the discord and accept that there is no greater value on Earth than human compassion. One of the great truths is that there is enormous power vested in peer support.

"We invite everybody associated with Blackpool Football Club to forward good thoughts and support Sam whenever the opportunity presents itself. That is the least we all can do, and we believe it matters for him at this difficult time."

Blackpool FC chairman Karl Oyston added: "On behalf of my family, I sincerely thank Valeri for his kind words and wishes at this difficult time."