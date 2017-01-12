Sale of Blackpool ‘main cog’ Potts worries McAlister

Blackpool midfielder Jim McAlister believes the potential sale of Brad Potts would be a huge blow to the Seasiders.

The winger was linked with a move to League One side Charlton Athletic last week, although Pool boss Gary Bowyer revealed no bids have yet been tabled for his services.

But enquiries have been made for 22-year-old, who has also been linked with a move to Championship side Ipswich Town for a rumoured fee of £500,000.

McAlister says the loss of Potts would be a major setback for the club.

He said: “Brad’s had a great first half to the season, so whether the club decides to cash in on him or whatever, I don’t know.

“But he would be a massive loss because he contributes so much to the team in terms of goals and assists.”

The former Carlisle man has eight goals to his name this season – six of them in League Two – along with a handful of assists.

Potts operated in a more central role last season but has been played wider by Bowyer this term .

McAlister added: “I think Pottsy has come into his own this year, having played a little bit wider.

“Last season he was played in the middle and I don’t think he was as comfortable.

“Obviously the gaffer came in, realised that and put him out wide, where you can get the main strengths out of him.”

As for the speculation surrounding his team-mate, the Scot added: “Obviously it will be the same at most clubs in January but we’ll just have to wait and see how that pans out.”

McAlister believes the transfer window can act as a disruptive influence for a lot of clubs, especially those going well in their league competition.

He said: “If a team from a league above is attracted to one of your players, then I dare say as a manager you must dread the transfer window.

“If you’re going well, then you probably don’t need to make a lot of improvement to your squad.

“You won’t be looking to bring in boys who would upset what you’ve already got in the team.

“But with Pottsy, he is one of the main cogs in our team.

“And if he were to go, it would be a big loss.”