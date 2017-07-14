Ryan fully focused on future at Blackpool

Blackpool new boy Jimmy Ryan insists he is fully focused on taking the Seasiders forward, having made the short move from Fylde coast neighbours Fleetwood Town.

Ryan’s time at Highbury came to an abrupt end last season, despite being offered a new deal by the Cod Army.

But when the midfielder failed to appear for a conditioning week last month, that offer to the out-of-contract 28-year-old was withdrawn.

And Liverpool-born Ryan could not have found a new club closer to Highbury, signing a two-year deal with fellow League One side Pool.

The midfielder, who has heaped praise on his new boss Gary Bowyer, says he has no time to dwell on the past.

He said: “Blackpool are a big club and when I spoke to the manager I just liked everything he said. I decided I wanted to give it a go and take the club forward.

“I like what the gaffer had to say and his aims for the club. I’ve taken it all on board.

“Obviously I was at Fleetwood last year and I’m aware of the rivalry, but now my full focus in on Blackpool and pushing forward.”

The playmaker, who was on the books of Liverpool as a youngster and won the FA Youth Cup on two occasions, achieved promotion to League One with Chesterfield in 2014 and has also been a key performer for Accrington Stanley and Scunthorpe United.

League One is a level Ryan is more than accustomed to and he’s hoping to put that experience to good use with the Seasiders.

“League One is a tough league but it’s a division where there is a big reward if you do well by going up into the Championship,” he added.

“I’ve played in League One for a while, so I’m obviously no stranger to it. Hopefully I can do well for the club. It seems like I’ll have to play a bit of a senior role as there are some youngsters about in the squad. But it was the same at Fleetwood.

“If I can help some young lads, then I’m more than happy to do it.”

Ryan, who was restricted to 18 appearances last season due to a foot injury and last played for the first-team in November, said of his playing style: “I like to get on the ball and get the lads around me playing. I’m just an overall playmaker really.

“It’s been a while since I’ve played a proper match, so I’m just desperate to get out on the pitch and do what I love.”

Pool take on Southport at Haig Avenue tomorrow (3pm) in their first pre-season friendly open to the public.