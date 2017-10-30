Rugby league's Summer Bash to return to Blackpool

Bloomfield Road is to host rugby league's Summer Bash for the fourth consecutive year in 2018.

A full round of Kingstone Press Championship fixtures will again be staged at Bloomfield Road over the bank holiday weekend of May 26-27, 2018.

The Summer Bash will welcome newly promoted Toronto Wolfpack for the first time and they will face a difficult game as they take on 2016 Championship League Leaders, Leigh Centurions.

Newly promoted Barrow Raiders will kick off proceedings against Sheffield Eagles at 3pm on Saturday followed by two 2017 high flyers as Halifax take on Featherstone Rovers at 5.15pm.

Toronto Wolfpack will take on Leigh Centurions in the final match of the day when they meet at 7.30pm.

The 2018 Summer Bash will once again be shown live on Sky Sports and the Sunday entertainment will start with Toulouse Olympique facing London Broncos at 1pm.

Two local derbies will close the weekend as Rochdale Hornets and Swinton Lions take to the field in a Lancashire derby at 3.15pm before the Yorkshire derby between Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams at 5.30pm brings the 2018 event to a close.

The 2018 Summer Bash fixtures are as follows:

Saturday, May 26

Barrow Raiders v Sheffield Eagles (3pm)

Halifax RLFC v Featherstone Rovers (5.15pm)

Toronto Wolfpack v Leigh Centurions (7.30pm)

Sunday, May 27

Toulouse Olympique v London Broncos (1pm)

Rochdale Hornets v Swinton Lions (3.15pm)

Batley Bulldogs v Dewsbury Rams (5.30pm)