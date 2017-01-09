REVEALED: FA Cup fourth round draw

Blackpool will face a trip to Gary Bowyer's former side Blackburn Rovers if they manage to make it through to the fourth round of the FA Cup.
If the Seasiders are to reach the fourth round outright, they will have to get past Barnsley in their replay which will be held on Tuesday, January 17.
This comes after the two sides battled to a 0-0 draw at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.
Fleetwood, meanwhile, will face a trip to Burnley or Sunderland if they win their replay.
Town drew 0-0 against the Championship side at Ashton Gate at the weekend.
Fourth round ties will take place on Saturday, January 28, subject to being moved for TV coverage.
The full draw is as follows:
Tottenham v Wycombe Wanderers
Derby County v Leicester City
Oxford United v Newcastle/Birmingham
Wimbledon/Sutton v Cambridge/Leeds
Plymouth/Liverpool v Wolves
Southampton/Norwich v Arsenal
Lincoln/Ipswich v Brighton
Chelsea v Brentford
Manchester United v Wigan Athletic
Millwall v Watford
Rochdale v Huddersfield
Burnley/Sunderland v Fleetwood/Bristol City
Blackburn v Barnsley/Blackpool
Fulham v Hull
Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley
Crystal Palace/Bolton v Manchester City