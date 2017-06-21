REVEALED: Blackpool's 2017/18 League One fixture list

Blackpool will face a trip to Bradford City in their first game back in League One.

The Seasiders, who booked their return to the third tier of English football through the League Two play-offs last season, will travel to Valley Parade on Saturday, August 5 for the season opener.

Blackpool's fixture list in full

Bradford lost out to Millwall in the League One play-off final last season having beaten Fleetwood Town in the semi-finals.

Blackpool's first home game of the season will come on the following weekend against MK Dons.

Pool will play their Fylde Coast neighbours Fleetwood at Highbury on Saturday, November 25, with the return fixture at Bloomfield Road taking place on Saturday, April 14.

The Seasiders will face four fixtures over the Christmas and New Year period, facing Charlton Athletic (A) on Saturday, December 23, Scunthorpe United (H) on Boxing Day, Plymouth Argyle (H) on Saturday, December 30 and Rochdale on New Year’s Day.

Blackpool will travel to Rotherham United for the last game of the season.

Pool will face a trip to Wigan Athletic in the first round of the League Cup, which is held three days after the season opener on Tuesday, August 8.

The 2017/18 Checkatrade Trophy will begin towards the end of opening month, with the first round of fixtures scheduled for week commencing Monday, August 28.

The season will end on May 5, 2018, with the League One play-off final scheduled for May 27.

Blackpool’s promotion back to League One means they will spend less time on the road travelling to and from matches next season.

The club's Wembley triumph ensured some shorter distance fixtures this season, with four matches resulting in less than 100-mile round trips.

In total, 7,115 miles will be clocked up following the team in 2017/18, in comparison to the 8,755 miles spent on the road last season.

Plymouth Argyle (642 miles) and Portsmouth (565 miles) remain Blackpool's longest trips following their promotions from League Two, while a trip to near neighbours Fleetwood Town will be the shortest (17 miles).

Full fixture list:

Sat, Aug 5 - Bradford City A

Tues, Aug 8 - Wigan Athletic A, Carabao Cup first round

Sat, Aug 12 - MK Dons H

Sat, Aug 19 - Doncaster Rovers A

Sat, Aug 26 - Oldham Athletic H

Sat, Sep 2 - A.F.C. Wimbledon H

Sat, Sep 9 - Scunthorpe United A

Tue, Sep 12 - Plymouth Argyle A

Sat, Sep 16 - Oxford United H

Sat, Sep 23 - Bristol Rovers A

Tue, Sep 26 - Rochdale H

Sat, Sep 30 - Southend United A

Sat, Oct 7 - Blackburn Rovers H

Sat, Oct 14 - Walsall A

Tue, Oct 17 - Bury H

Sat, Oct 21 - Wigan Athletic H

Sat, Oct 28 - Northampton Town A

Sat, Nov 4 - FA Cup first round

Sat, Nov 11 - Portsmouth H

Sat, Nov 18 - Peterborough United A

Tue, Nov 21 - Gillingham H

Sat, Nov 25 - Fleetwood Town A

Sat, Dec 9 - Rotherham United H

Sat, Dec 16 - Shrewsbury Town A

Sat, Dec 23 - Charlton Athletic A

Tue, Dec 26 - Scunthorpe United H

Sat, Dec 30 - Plymouth Argyle H

Mon, Jan 1 - Rochdale A

Sat, Jan 6 - Oxford United A

Sat, Jan 13 - Bristol Rovers H

Sat, Jan 20 - A.F.C. Wimbledon A

Sat, Jan 27 - Charlton Athletic H

Sat, Feb 3 - Bury A

Sat, Feb 10 - Walsall H

Tue, Feb 13 - Wigan Athletic A

Sat, Feb 17 - Peterborough United H

Sat, Feb 24 - Portsmouth A

Sat, Mar 3 - Northampton Town H

Sat, Mar 10 - Blackburn Rovers A

Sat, Mar 17 - Southend United H

Sat, Mar 24 - MK Dons A

Sat, Mar 31 - Doncaster Rovers H

Mon, Apr 2 - Oldham Athletic A

Sat, Apr 7 - Bradford City H

Sat, Apr 14 - Fleetwood Town H

Sat, Apr 21 - Gillingham A

Sat, Apr 28 - Shrewsbury Town H

Sat, May 5 - Rotherham United A