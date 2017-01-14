Redshaw stepping up return from injury

Blackpool striker Jack Redshaw said he was pleased to step up his return from long-term injury with a 45-minute cameo in the Checkatrade Trophy.

The 26-year-old was introduced as a half-time substitute in Pool’s 5-4 penalty shootout defeat against Wycombe on Tuesday night.

It comes after making his initial comeback appearances with 20 minutes against Doncaster Rovers in the previous round.

It marks steady progress for the former Morecambe forward, who has been blighted by shin splints since arriving at the club in July 2015.

“It was a good game to come in and play,” he said. “I obviously need the minutes with being out for so long injured but I felt quite sharp.

“I didn’t feel too bad fitness-wise because I’ve been doing a lot of training recently. I played in the last round against Doncaster so I got some minutes then and again last night.”

Despite scoring five goals last season, the diminutive attacker often played through the pain barrier.

Since Gary Bowyer has come in, his progress has been slowed down to ensure the forward returns to action 100 per cent fit.

“We’ve taken it slowly because of the length of time I’ve spent out,” Redshaw added.

“Obviously I struggled with the same injury last season but played through it.

“Phil (the physio) has been great with me and looked after me as much as he can. Hopefully I can put that behind me now because I just want to play football.”

Redshaw put in a promising performance despite his side heading out of the competition on spot-kicks after drawing 1-1 during normal time.