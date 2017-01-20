Redshaw secures season-long loan move to Rochdale

Blackpool striker Jack Redshaw has left the club to join League One side Rochdale on loan for the remainder of the season.

The striker, who recently returned to action following a spell out of the side with shin splints, will be aiming to get valuable game-time under his belt, having made just two substitute appearances this season.

Redshaw previously played for Rochdale having moved to the club after leaving Manchester City.

The 26-year-old was close to joining fellow League Two side Mansfield Town last week but the deal fell through at the last minute.

It follows the loan signing of winger Sunmi Odelusi from Wigan Athletic, who will stay with the Seasiders until the end of the season.

Pool boss Gary Bowyer said: "It's been a frustrating time for Jack and he's just desperate to play games now.

"This is a move that benefits both parties and we wish him the very best of luck."