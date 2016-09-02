Pugh: We deserve better points tally

Seasiders’ skipper Danny Pugh believes the club’s league results are not a just reward for the players’ performances.

Last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Plymouth Argyle means Pool have only taken two points from 12 since the opening day win against Exeter City.

It’s a disappointing run of results for a new-look squad seeking to bounce back to League One at the first time of asking.

However, Gary Bowyer’s players have paid the ultimate price lately for a combination of defensive errors and a failure to take their opportunities.

Mark Cullen and Armand Gnanduillet could have put the game against Argyle to bed in the first half before Nauris Bulvitis’ second-half header gave the visitors three points.

And captain Pugh admitted: “We created plenty of chances but we switched off once in the whole game and we’ve been punished.

“We had a lot of chances in the first half, a couple in the second half and one cleared off the line.

“It’s happened a couple of times this season, when we have been the better team like Morecambe away.

“We haven’t taken our chances but it’s a positive that we’re creating so many chances. Once they start going in, then we’ll be OK.

“We’re all disappointed about the (Plymouth) result but the performances aren’t reflected in the results we’re getting.”

Following Saturday’s defeat, Pugh was one of the players given the night off on Tuesday as Pool began their Checkatrade Trophy campaign.

A crowd of 760 turned up at Bloomfield Road as Bowyer’s side defeated Cheltenham Town 2-1.

The successor to the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy has attracted a number of critics following a decision to revamp the competition.

Rather than a straight knockout for the 48 League One and Two clubs, 16 groups of four were created, each featuring an invited Category One Academy side from certain Premier League and Championship clubs. The opening night saw fans vote with their feet.

In addition to Pool’s lowly crowd, only 392 saw Fleetwood Town face Blackburn Rovers, 461 were at AFC Wimbledon’s match against Crewe and 585 witnessed Accrington Stanley entertain Crewe.

“It’s an unusual format and an unusual competition,” Pugh acknowledged.

“I think they will try it for this year and just see how it goes.

“We want to win each game we’re in and, if we get on a good run, you never know what might happen.”