Premier League trophy visits Blackpool

The Premier League trophy visited Bloomfield Road yesterday as Blackpool FC Community Trust hosted a special event with the support of the Premier League.

The trophy was paraded pitch-side and over 200 attended, including school pupils and the Trust’s BTEC students.

The Community Trust deliver the Premier League Primary Stars programme, which is offered to all Blackpool and Fylde primary schools.

Senior PE officer Chris Debar said: “Being able to share such a prestigious trophy with the local community has been a real pleasure and I’m sure it will stay in the memory of those who attended.”

BTEC student Michael said: “This is a perk f studying with Blackpool FC Community Trust. Millions watch the Premier League and to get a picture with the trophy is something I’ll never forget.”

For more information on the Community Trust call 01253 348691 or visit blackpoolfccommunitytrust.co.uk