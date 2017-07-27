Pool will provide a platform for Longstaff

Blackpool new boy Sean Longstaff believes playing with the Seasiders in League One will provide him with the perfect platform to develop as a player.

The Newcastle United midfielder, who has joined the club on loan until January, says he is grateful for the opportunity to work under Gary Bowyer.

Longstaff enjoyed a profitable loan spell with Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock last season but the 19-year-old admits he needed to get experience of first-team football in England.

“I’m really happy, I think it’s a great move,” he said.

“The staff have obviously done their research on me and seem to like me, so I’m just grateful for the chance and hopefully I can repay them and the fans.

“I’m still only 19 so it’s just about playing games and obviously League One is the perfect level for me to do it.

“If I do well at this level, then you never know what can happen back at Newcastle.”

Highly-rated on Tyneside, Longstaff scored three goals in 17 appearances during his time at Kilmarnock.

He feels that experience will only stand him in good stead for this one as Pool prepare for life in League One.

His first appearance in Blackpool colours came in a 7-0 pre-season victory at Radcliffe Borough on Saturday, which proved to be his first introduction to his new team-mates.

He then started in Pool’s 3-0 win against Chorley on Tuesday night, being replaced in the second half by youngster Dylan Sumner.

Longstaff said: “Radcliffe was my first 90 minutes of the season and I was just really excited to get there, meet some of the lads, meet some of the coaches and play the game.

“I think this is going to be a really exciting team to watch and to obviously play in.”