Pool to find out potential FA Cup fourth round opponents

The draw for the FA Cup fourth round will be made tonight - and Blackpool's name is in the hat.

Blackpool and Barnsley will share ball number 10 after the two sides battled to an entertaining 0-0 draw at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

Fleetwood Town, who drew with Bristol City, will be ball number 24.

The 32 ties will be picked out by former England internationals Michael Owen and Martin Keown live on BBC 2 and BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

Ball numbers are as follows:

1 Ipswich Town or Lincoln City

2 Rochdale

3 Manchester United

4 Hull City

5 Sunderland or Burnley

6 Blackburn Rovers

7 Millwall

8 Manchester City

9 Brighton & Hove Albion

10 Blackpool or Barnsley

11 Wigan Athletic or Nottingham Forest

12 Birmingham City or Newcastle United

13 Chelsea or Peterborough United

14 Middlesbrough or Sheffield Wednesday

15 Derby County

16 Leicester City

17 Liverpool or Plymouth Argyle

18 Wycombe Wanderers

19 Watford

20 Arsenal

21 Cardiff City or Fulham

22 Wolverhampton Wanderers

23 Cambridge United or Leeds United

24 Bristol City or Fleetwood Town

25 Huddersfield Town

26 Tottenham Hotspur or Aston Villa

27 Brentford

28 Bolton Wanderers or Crystal Palace

29 Norwich City or Southampton

30 Sutton United or AFC Wimbledon

31 Accrington Stanley

32 Oxford United