Pool to find out potential FA Cup fourth round opponents

The draw for the FA Cup fourth round will be made tonight - and Blackpool's name is in the hat.
Blackpool and Barnsley will share ball number 10 after the two sides battled to an entertaining 0-0 draw at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.
Fleetwood Town, who drew with Bristol City, will be ball number 24.
The 32 ties will be picked out by former England internationals Michael Owen and Martin Keown live on BBC 2 and BT Sport 2 from 7pm.
Ball numbers are as follows:
1 Ipswich Town or Lincoln City
2 Rochdale
3 Manchester United
4 Hull City
5 Sunderland or Burnley
6 Blackburn Rovers
7 Millwall
8 Manchester City
9 Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Blackpool or Barnsley
11 Wigan Athletic or Nottingham Forest
12 Birmingham City or Newcastle United
13 Chelsea or Peterborough United
14 Middlesbrough or Sheffield Wednesday
15 Derby County
16 Leicester City
17 Liverpool or Plymouth Argyle
18 Wycombe Wanderers
19 Watford
20 Arsenal
21 Cardiff City or Fulham
22 Wolverhampton Wanderers
23 Cambridge United or Leeds United
24 Bristol City or Fleetwood Town
25 Huddersfield Town
26 Tottenham Hotspur or Aston Villa
27 Brentford
28 Bolton Wanderers or Crystal Palace
29 Norwich City or Southampton
30 Sutton United or AFC Wimbledon
31 Accrington Stanley
32 Oxford United