Pool snap up Wigan winger on loan

Blackpool have signed winger Sanmi Odelusi on loan from Wigan Athletic until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old, who has made four appearances for the Latics, arrives at Bloomfield Road having spent the first half of the campaign with League One side Rochdale.

He featured 19 times during his spell with Keith Hill's side, scoring in a Checkatrade Trophy fixture against Notts County.

Odelusi said: "I'm delighted to be making the move across here and trying to get a few games under my belt. I want to help the team progress up the league.

"This is a new part of my career now that I'm heading into and hopefully this is going to be a good part of my career."

Manager Gary Bowyer, who watched Odelusi's development as a young player, is delighted to add him to the squad ahead of the game against Yeovil Town tomorrow.

"Sanmi adds further quality in attacking areas with his pace and skill, which always causes problems for defenders," Bowyer said. "He'll be a real asset to the squad and fits the way we like to play football."

Odelusi, who has been cleared to make a potential debut against The Glovers, has been allocated the number 26 shirt.