Pool skipper Ryan fit and raring to go

Blackpool captain Jimmy Ryan says he is fit and raring to go for the Seasiders after recently making his return from injury.

The 29-year-old featured for 76 minutes in the FA Cup against Boreham Wood last weekend, having previously missed Blackpool's last three matches.

Ryan has caught the eye since making the move from Fleetwood

While Pool return to league action with the visit of Portsmouth this weekend, the former Fleetwood Town man says he has put the injury behind him.

He said: “I feel good. Obviously I’ve been back training for the last couple of weeks now and I’ve had no reaction, so I feel good.

“It came completely out of the blue before the Bury game. I felt fine then all of a sudden I felt a twinge.

“It was touch and go whether I was going to play or not but it’s one of them where if it gets worse then you could be out for three months.

“I missed a bit last year through injury so this was definitely the right decision looking back.

“You know yourself when something is not right and you know when you can play with an injury or not, straight away I knew it wasn’t right.

“Obviously it was disappointing it happened right before a game because I was pumped up and ready to play but injuries always strike when you don’t expect them.”

The Seasiders will be looking to get back to winning ways against Portsmouth after last week's cup humbling against Boreham Wood - a result Ryan put down to Pool's wastefulness in front of goal.

“It’s easy to look back now and say we were the better team and we should have won, but you’ve got to give credit to Boreham Wood," Ryan added.

“We had chances in the first half but they stayed in the game, came back from a goal down and won. So all credit to them.

“On a personal note, I think as a team we did well. We passed the ball well and we were the dominant team, especially in the first half where we created loads of chances, we just didn’t take them. That was our downfall really.

“You know the other team are going to get a sniff at some point, especially as it’s the FA Cup. Fair play to them, they’ve taken their chance and gone through.

“For us, we’ve just got to move on and focus on the league which is our main priority.

“We were all a bit confused after the game because we knew we had played well. It was just that end product really that we lacked.

“You come off the pitch feeling angry because we’ve lost the game but there isn’t a great deal to be angry about really.

“We lost the game and we were really disappointed to go out of the cup but performance-wise we were semi-happy really.”