Pool’s players are feeling the Payne

Jack Payne admits the Blackpool players are hurting from their last minute heartbreak at Luton but acknowledged there are plenty of twists and turns to come.

Luton condemned the Seasiders to just their first defeat in their last 10 games courtesy of a cruel 91st minute goal from substitute striker Ollie Palmer.

It was a harsh defeat for Gary Bowyer’s side who had been well worthy of a draw and even had two huge opportunities to snatch what would have been a priceless away win only to be thwarted by in-form goalkeeper Matt Macey on both occasions.

Pool midfielder Payne says the late goal was a massive blow for the Tangerines but insists the players can’t dwell too much on the disappointing nature of the result.

He said: “Obviously everyone is down in the dressing room and that’s understandable but we all know there will be plenty of ups and downs between now and the end of the season.

“I think we’ve only lost two in our last 15 games so we know we’ve got the characters in there to bounce straight back next week. We know what we need to do.

“We played well so it was a gutting feeling but we can’t get too down because we never get too high when we win so we’ll keep ourselves level and go again next Saturday.”

The defeat saw Luton leapfrog Blackpool in the league table after what was an entertaining spectacle at Kenilworth Road.

Payne caught the eye with an all-action performance but the deep-lying midfielder took no solace in that.

“I think it was a good game between two good sides in League Two,” he added.

“We both tried to get it down and play and that’s what made it a good game.

“A point would have been better for us but we’ll just have to take it and move on. The only thing that matters now is the next home game.

“The gaffer just said we played really well so we know how well we can play.

“It was just unlucky at the end and from our point of view it was a bit of a scrappy goal to concede.

“But we’ll look at it during the week and see what we could have done better and take it into our next game.”

Results went against Pool on Saturday which saw them drop back out of the play-off spots, but Payne insists there will be plenty of twists and turns between now and the end of the season.

He said: “We don’t need to look at the other teams because we know if we win most of our games we will be where we want to be.

“We won’t get too down and we’ll pick ourselves up.

“Obviously we’re hurting right now but we know what we want to do this year and that’s what we’ll be focusing on next Saturday.”