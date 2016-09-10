Pool’s fringe players need time

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer is considering loaning out one or two of his youngsters to non-league clubs to get minutes under their belts.

The likes of Luke Higham, Henry Cameron, Miles Boney and Bright Osayi-Samuel have featured in several squads so far this season but are yet to find a permanent place in the first team.

Bowyer is keen for one or two to get some game time and has looked at loans to non-league sides.

He said: “You look at the likes of Luke Higham, Henry Cameron, Miles Boney and Bright Osayi-Samuel, they are young lads in a tough, tough league.

“It is a situation where we are still OK to loan some of the younger ones to non-league and it is important we get them game time.

“Otherwise the development and progress they make is hampered. So we are looking at that with one or two of the young ones especially.”

Football League clubs are bound by rules meaning loan signings can only be made during transfer windows.

They are still able to ship out players on loan to non-league clubs, who remain unaffected by the changes.

Bowyer added: “You look at the sides at Conference level and their squads are full so they’re not necessarily looking at the loan market.

“But it is an area we have looked at and have spoken to the younger ones about getting some game time, especially where we are covered in certain areas. So we will keep working at that.”

After bringing in 12 players during the summer, Bowyer was satisfied with the club’s business despite admitting he would have liked one or two more experienced heads.

“Everybody who is starting at the minute knows there are players behind them pushing to start, which is really good,” he said.

“You look at the likes of Colin Daniel who scored two last week because he knows Bright is breathing down his neck. It’s quite scary when you look and see who is available and out of work.

“We nearly had one or two in to train this week, but one decided not to get back in touch and never turned up. So that was the end of him.

“But we have got to bring people in who want to be here, want to play for the football club, and not focusing on how much money they’re going to get paid.”