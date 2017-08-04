Pool prepare for a tough test

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer is preparing his men for ‘one hell’ of a baptism back in League One as he readies his new-look side to learn quickly.

First up for the Seasiders is a mouthwatering clash at Bradford City.

Stuart McCall’s side fell at the final hurdle as they were muscled out of a return to the Championship by Millwall in the League One play-off final.

Bowyer’s men on the other hand tasted glory at Wembley as they pipped Exeter to the post and made an immediate return to League One.

He said: “I think it is a fantastic opening day fixture for us. They were 90 minutes away from being a Championship club and it is a wonderful venue for us to make our debut back in League One.

“We then have Wigan (in the Carabo Cup) and MK Dons.

“It will be a tough week, a hell of a week but we will learn very quickly.”

There has been 10 players out but 12 players in at Blackpool as Bowyer prepares for the newseason.

However, he added that recruitment is still an ongoing process until the August transfer window closes.

He said: “Of course it is, it is always ongoing!

“I wish it was closed. I think if you speak to all the other managers up and down the country they would say the same, because you want to just concentrate on the football.

“I think last year it was obvious that we were a little light in the back four but we have managed to correct that.

“We have competition in all places and it is great because it creates a real competitive working environment.”

When asked if he would be able to keep hold of his key players like Bright Osayi-Samuel Bowyer said: “That is up to other people above me and externally as well but we have worked hard with all the players to improve them and make them better and that is what we are going to do this year as well

“If someone has got the opportunity to go and better themselves I don’t think you can deny them that opportunity.

“I think it is great progress for them and a reflection on the work that we do.”