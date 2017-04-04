Pool pair up for monthly awards

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer has been nominated for the League Two Manager of the Month award for March.

It comes after he guided the Seasiders to an impressive five wins from their six games last month.

The only blemish on his near-perfect record was the 0-0 draw against Wycombe Wanderers – a game in which Pool could have won were it not for a late penalty miss by Brad Potts.

The run saw Pool climb back into the play-off spots for the first time since December, although they have since dropped out after their 1-0 defeat at Luton Town on the weekend.

He faces competition from Plymouth Argyle chief Derek Adams, Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell and Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman.

Upon announcing the nominees, the EFL said: “Managing amid supporter unrest is not easy.

“Bowyer passed the test with flying colours in March, leading Blackpool to a near perfect 16 points from their five games, which included victories over promotion rivals Plymouth and Stevenage.”

Adams guided Plymouth through a difficult-looking March fixture list in which they faced five of their fellow promotion contenders, including an impressive 1-0 win at leaders DoncasterRovers.

They bagged 13 points from the month and four clean sheets from their six games.

Crewe boss Artell, meanwhile, secured four wins from five games – all without conceding a goal. Victories over Portsmouth and Carlisle also caught the eye.

Accrington were in 21st place and just six points above the relegation zone when March began.

However, Coleman has masterminded five wins and two draws, leaving them in 13th place and just seven points off the play-offs.

Blackpool are also represented in the Player of the Month award, with midfielder Potts one of four nominees.

The 22-year-old midfielder bagged two goals and two assists in March after making the switch from a winger’s role to a position just behind the striker.

He faces competition from Graham Carey (Plymouth), Charlie Lee (Stevenage) and Shay McCartan (Accrington).

The winners of both awards will be announced on Friday.