Pool defender Anderton feels in good Nick

Blackpool defender Nick Anderton believes he is thriving on the step up in quality having made the move from non-league football.

The left-back, who joined from National League side Barrow at the start of the transfer window, is gearing up for his first season as an EFL player.

The former Preston North End youth player has previously turned out for a host of non-league clubs, including the likes of Gateshead and Aldershot.

However, the 21-year-old insists he’s ready to be a regular at League One level.

“I’ve really enjoyed the step up so far,” he said.

“Coming into a group with a couple of divisions in between where I’ve come from, obviously the quality is better and the fitness is better but I’m enjoying it.

“You can see why the lads were so successful last season the way the group is.

“They’ve accepted all our new lads like we’ve been here for ages.”

The full-back played 90 minutes along with a host of others against Chorley on Tuesday, with Pool winning 3-0 thanks to goals from Danny Philliskirk and Mark Cullen (2).

After another healthy win, Anderton was content with the shape he and his team-mates are currently in with the season drawing nearer.

He added: “Chorley made it a test. You know what you’re going to get when you come to a National League North side.

“They’ll try to play but they’ll also look to go long because they’ve got the big lads.

“So we just had to stay in our shape and make sure we didn’t let any goals in.

“It was a good workout. The team was switched up a little from Saturday but it was another important 90 minutes for everyone.

“Both teams won on Saturday and it was two strong XIs, it wasn’t like there was a huge difference between the two sides.

“With all the training and recovery we’ve been getting minutes into the legs but you’ve just got to get through it.

“It’s pre-season, it’s getting fit and that’s what we’re here to do.”

Gary Bowyer’s latest three signings have been allocated their squad numbers for the 2017/18 season.

Goalkeeper Christoffer Mafoumbi has been given the 37 shirt while Sean Longstaff will wear number 15.

Viv Solomon-Otabor, who joined from Birmingham City on Wednesday, is Pool’s new number 17.