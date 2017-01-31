Pool complete loan deal for Danns

Blackpool have signed experienced midfielder Neil Danns on loan for the remainder of the season from League One side Bury.

The 34-year-old has featured 21 times for The Shakers this season and scored goals in games against Charlton Athletic and AFC Wimbledon.

This is the midfielder's second loan spell with the Seasiders having previously appeared in tangerine on loan from Blackburn back in 2003.

Pool boss Gary Bowyer said: "Neil's a really good addition to our midfield, he's vastly experienced, strong going forward and scores goals."

Born in Liverpool, Danns started out with Blackburn Rovers and went on to play for Saturday's visitors Colchester United and then Birmingham City, achieving promotions with both clubs.

From there he joined Crystal Palace, making more than 100 league appearances at Selhurst Park, and followed it up with a spell at Leicester City and then Bolton Wanderers.

It marks Pool's second piece of business of transfer deadline day, having secured the permanent signature of Radcliffe Borough striker Raul Correai earlier this afternoon.