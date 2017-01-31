Pool captain leaves in last minute deal

Blackpool club captain Danny Pugh has left the club in a last minute deadline day deal to link up with League One side Port Vale.

The midfielder, who joined Blackpool after leaving Bury in the summer, departs Bloomfield Road having made 23 appearances this season.

The move sees him link-up with his former Leeds United team-mate Michael Brown, who is currently in caretaker charge of The Valiants.

Pugh will remain with Port Vale until the end of the season.

A club spokesperson said: "Blackpool Football Club thanks Danny for his all round contribution this season and wishes him all the very best for the future."

It ties up Blackpool's deadline day deals after signing striker Raul Correia from Radcliffe Borough and Neil Danns on loan from Bury.