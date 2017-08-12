Pool boss wants ins – not outs

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer is looking to improve the quality of his squad rather than lose more key players.

The Seasiders are preparing for their first home clash of the season against MK Dons today.

When asked if he was anticipating any more outgoings after Brad Potts’ exit, Bowyer said: “I certainly hope not.

“We are looking at improving the quality of the squad to match the league.

“That is not because of the lack of quality, that is just because you are always wanting better and always wanting more.

“If we have to go with what we have got I am more than happy because of the barometer that we have shown so far.

“We have just got to keep our eye on everything. We have said all along to the players, it is up to them, if they want to be League One players this season it is up to them to step up to the plate.

“If they don’t want to be League One players it is up to them, they can go back to League Two or wherever they want to go and play. Ultimately they decide by how they perform.”

Earlier this week, Cheltenham issued a statement confirming talks had taken place between Blackpool and Harry Pell, who had decided to stay in League Two.

Bowyer said: “It is gone. People choose to do their business how they do their business.

“The lad you are talking about is a good player and a good person but they made their decision and you have to respect that.”