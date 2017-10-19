Pool boss rues being drawn away from home in FA Cup

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer says he would have preferred to have been drawn at home in the first round of the FA Cup.

Blackpool were handed a trip to National League side Boreham Wood when the draw was made on Monday night.

It will be the second consecutive year that the Seasiders will have faced non-league opposition in the first round, having seen off Kidderminster Harriers 2-0 last season.

Bowyer's men then beat fellow National League North side Brackley Town 1-0 in the following round.

On the Boreham Wood draw, Bowyer said: “It’s going to be a difficult tie because it’s away from home against a non-league team and we had that experience twice last year.

“It’s their big game, especially at their home venue. We would have liked to have been drawn at home so I think the only person happy that we’re not is the groundsman as it means we’re not on his pitch again.

“But we’ll get through Wigan, we’ll get through Northampton and then we’ll show them the respect we showed Kidderminster and Brackley last season.

“We’ll try and get through that game. In all my time as a manager the cup has been good to me - we had a fabulous experience last year with a young group and we want that again.

“We want to test ourselves and aim to get through the second round to that third round where all the big boys come in.”