Pool boss Bowyer deserves all the praise

Blackpool captain Andy Taylor says Gary Bowyer deserves all the plaudits that come his way.

The Pool boss managed to mastermind a return to League One at the first attempt, which is quite the achievement considering the club had just faced a second successive relegation when he arrived at Bloomfield Road.

Bowyer’s career took something of a hit when he was sacked by Blackburn Rovers in 2015 but he is bound to have turned plenty of heads with his achievement with Blackpool, putting the first promotion of his career on his CV.

Taylor was one of several signings to join Bowyer on the Fylde coast during pre-season and the 31-year-old went on to play a leading role in Pool’s promotion, making 45 appearances in all competitions.

On the job Bowyer has done, the defender said: “He’s played a huge role. He’s the manager of a football club which has had a bad few years but he’s managed to turn it around at the first time of asking.

“He’s managed to reunite everyone and bring a strong squad together, and thankfully we’ve managed to produce the goods and finish the job, which is brilliant.”

While Taylor was delighted to have secured promotion with the club, it was a frustrating end to the season for the left-back, who was forced to sit out the play-off final through injury.

But the former Blackburn Rovers man, who joined on a free transfer at the start of last season, couldn’t have cared less once the final whistle had blown.

He added: “The club’s had a bad few years, everyone knows that, so to bring a little bit of success back and to be a part of that is just phenomenal.

“I keep saying that word but it’s the only way to describe it.

“You can’t expect this. You start the season wanting promotion and that was the aim, but you couldn’t have expected this. It’s totally unscripted.

“Everyone says that if you’re going to get promotion the best way to do it is at Wembley, and it is.”

Taylor can now look forward to preparations for Pool’s League One campaign after the club took up the option of another year on his contract.