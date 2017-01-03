Pool ace linked with Charlton move

Blackpool midfielder Brad Potts has been linked with a move to League One side Charlton Athletic.

It has been reported that the Addicks have switched their sights to the 22-year-old winger after missing out on their number one target, Samir Carruthers, who joined Sheffield United from MK Dons today (Tuesday).

The North-East born midfielder has been linked with a host of clubs, with national reports having earlier reported that Championship side Ipswich Town were readying a £500,000 bid.

Potts has eight goals to his name in all competitions this season – six in the league – but has struggled for consistency of late and is without a goal since the end of November when he scored during the 4-1 win against Newport.

He also netted a brace and was awarded the Man of the Match award for his impressive solo display during the 4-2 home win against high-flying Doncaster Rovers in October.

The attacking midfielder signed a two-year contract after signing for the Seasiders in June 2015, having come to the end of his deal with Carlisle United, where he had come through the youth ranks.