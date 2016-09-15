Philliskirk ready to be a shooting star for Blackpool

Striker Danny Philliskirk says he is “raring to go” after a frustrating month on the sidelines.

The 25-year-old came on as a late substitute in Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Colchester, his first appearance since the opening game of the season.

Philliskirk had been forced to hobble off during that home win over Exeter with an ankle ligament injury which kept him out for four weeks.

Philliskirk admits it was a frustrating time but insists he can’t wait to get back on the pitch.

“It was a long four weeks that felt like three months because there were a lot of Saturday-Tuesday games in the first month,” he said. “Now I’m back and I’m raring to go.”

The forward said it was a major blow to suffer an injury just minutes into the new campaign after a long pre-season.

He thanked club physio Phil Horner for his tireless work in getting him back to full fitness. The frontman added: “I felt quite sharp and fit, and I was getting minutes and playing quite well. For that to happen in the first 10 minutes of the season is just one of those things.

“I don’t normally have many injuries, but thanks to Phil and everyone for getting me back within that timeframe of four weeks.”

Philliskirk, who joined Pool from Oldham in January, replaced Kyle Vassell in the 79th minute at Colchester but had little time to make an impact.

That third defeat in seven games left Pool 15th in League Two but Philliskirk is adamant the club’s future still looks rosy.

He said: “It was obviously a disappointing result but hopefully we can pick up this weekend against Carlisle, put things right and take it into future games. It’s still early in the season and things are still looking positive, even though we’ve not got the results we wanted.

“We’ve been in games and we should possibly have won a few more.”

Competition for places up front is on the increase at Bloomfield Road, with Jamille Matt enjoying his first full week’s training since the start of the season.

Matt (knee) was injured days after Philliskirk in the EFL Cup win over Bolton, but whoever manager Gary Bowyer can selects expect a stern test this weekend

Carlisle are the only side still unbeaten in League Two, though they have drawn five of their seven fixtures.

Philliskirk said: “They haven’t lost yet but hopefully we can go into the game and break that record.

“If we play to our ability, then we can give a good performance against anyone in this league.”