Payne: Seasiders’ strikers have done their bit

Jack Payne insists the blame for Blackpool’s recent issues in front of goal can’t solely be put on the club’s strikers.

The Seasiders’ goal against Wycombe in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday night was their first in four games and means they have only scored two goals in their last six matches.

That run has coincided with Kyle Vassell’s six-game goal drought, but Payne insists the strikers have done everything but score.

He said: “We haven’t scored as many goals recently but you can’t criticise the strikers.

“They might not have scored as many goals but everything else they’ve been doing has been top class.

“They give so much to the team in terms of holding the ball up and bringing people into play.

“So I think the goals will come, it’s just that in the last few weeks we haven’t scored as many as we’re used to.”

After two cup ties in the space of four days, Pool return to league action looking to get back to winning ways after losing 1-0 to Mansfield Town last time out.

Gary Bowyer’s men face fellow play-off hopefuls Cambridge United today, which Payne sees as a chance to embark on another run.

He added: “We need to go on another run after suffering just two losses in 12. We need to repeat that and Saturday can’t come quick enough.

“Everyone has a dip at some point but hopefully that’s ours done now and we can go on another run.

“I think we’ve played well and not won games away from home whereas we’ve played poorly and nicked a win, so it’s just a case of getting it right where we play well and get the right result.”

The U’s go into the match seven games unbeaten in the league, which sees them sit in eighth place in the League Two table, just two spots above the Seasiders.

And Payne is expecting a tough challenge at the Abbey Stadium.

“We know what they offered when they came here,” he said. “They’re a big and physical side and they like to get the ball up to their big lad up top.

“We’ll do a few bits to try and combat that this Saturday. We think every game is important because we know we need to get wins under our belt to get to where we want to be.”