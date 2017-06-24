Oyston: Seasiders will spend if they need to

Blackpool chairman Karl Oyston insists the club are prepared to push the boat out in their quest for new signings.

The club has already brought in four players as they set about to put together a squad capable of competing in League One next season.

But with 10 players being released after the Seasiders’ League Two play-off triumph last season, the club’s summer recruitment is expected to continue apace.

The club has often been accused of not investing adequately in its playing staff, preferring instead to bring in players on free transfers, which many fans felt played a leading role in Pool’s descent down the leagues.

When asked what sort of budget manager Gary Bowyer will have at his disposal for the club’s return to League One, Oyston told The Gazette any potential new signings will be judged on a deal-by-deal basis.

He said: “You have to take everything into account with any deal and if we can, we’ll push the boat out and support the manager with deals that we feel will take us forward as a club.

“I’ve always felt it’s a bit of a misnomer in football when it comes to what budget you’re giving to the manager.

“In my experience it doesn’t really work giving a manager a £1m, £2m or £10m and say ‘off you go’. It doesn’t tend to work that way.”

Blackpool’s new recruits, Curtis Tilt, Peter Hartley, Ollie Turton and Max Clayton, have all arrived as free agents.

However the club, who are usually averse to handing out long contracts, have tied all four players down to two-year deals with the option of a further 12 months.

In other transfer news, Blackpool remain desperate to keep hold of their out-of-contract defender Tom Aldred.

However, it is understood League One rivals Bury have tabled an improved contract for the 26-year-old.

Meanwhile Oyston revealed the club has applied to extend the planning consent for Bloomfield Road’s East Stand.

The temporary stand, which was erected in 2010 to bring the ground up to code for the club’s debut in the Premier League, has generally been left empty since the start of the 2015-16 season and only the press box remains in use.