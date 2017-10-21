OPPOSITION VIEW: Wigan assistant full of praise for Blackpool

Wigan Athletic assistant manager Leam Richardson was full of praise for Blackpool after their 3-1 win at Bloomfield Road.

The high-flying Latics came from behind to deservedly take all three points to keep them in second place in League One.

Speaking after the full-time whistle, Richardson said: “Blackpool are a good team, a good squad and have a good management team behind them and a are building from last year, when I thought they were excellent.

“They work hard, play in the right spirit and in the right way and they are getting their just rewards. They had only conceded three at home this season up until today and will fancy themselves to get right up there this year.

“It was disappointing to go behind so early. We like to build into games from a solid base and it’s a mistake from the team, from giving the ball away from the free-kick to then the ball going into our own goal.

“Every player on the pitch was excellent first half though, because it could have turned bad with the weather with how bad it was but I thought the two teams gave a good account of themselves and it was a good spectacle.

“It’s a good three points because they are a good team and it is a tough place to come.”