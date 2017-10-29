OPPOSITION VIEW: We didn't give a chance away, says Northampton boss Hasselbaink

Northampton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink praised his side's 'magnificent team performance' after their 1-0 win against Blackpool.

Sam Hoskins' opportunistic early strike proved decisive in a game where Blackpool enjoyed the vast majority of possession and yet failed to muster a meaningful opportunity.

The defeat saw Blackpool pick up back-to-back league defeats for the first time this season while the Cobblers stretched their unbeaten run to three games.

"Looking at the game, we could have done better with the ball at certain stages but, as a team performance, it was very good," Hasselbaink said.

"We didn't give a chance away and the centre-backs had a magnificent game.

"We did suffer because they had more of the ball but we had more of the chances and it could have been 2-0 or even 3-0.

"Do I think we need to grow in confidence with the ball? Yes. But we are making steps and I'm pleased that we're making steps.

"It was a magnificent team performance as a team and that's what it's all about - it's a team sport and we were organised."