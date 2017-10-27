Opportunity is knocking at Blackpool says coach Todd

First-team coach Andy Todd says injuries to some of Blackpool’s key men have opened the door to some of the Seasiders’ fringe players.

Pool had to do without Jimmy Ryan and Clark Robertson for their 3-1 defeat to Wigan Athletic last week, a game in which they also lost top goalscorer Kyle Vassell to injury.

That trio joined long-term absentees Mark Cullen and Jim McAlister on the treatment table but, ahead of Pool’s trip to Northampton tomorrow, Todd is refusing the use the injuries as an excuse.

He said: “Clark is going to be out for a little while (with a foot injury). I’m not too sure on the extent of his injury but we know he’s going to be absent for a while.

“He’s consistently been very good for us but one thing it does do is open doors for other players to get their chance.

“We’ve got Will (Aimson) who can come in and Kelvin Mellor can play in that position as well, as can Andy Taylor. So we’ve got enough bodies to cope.

“Injuries are part and parcel of football and we’ve just got to get on with it and deal with it.

“If we want to go three at the back, then I think we can still cope with that. Whatever system we want to play I think we can deal with it.

“It’s why we have a big squad and a squad that can cope with this sort of thing. It’s a squad that we believe can go out and get results whoever is in the team.

“Vass is going to be at least a couple of weeks, maybe three weeks. We’re not too sure.

“We’ve got to get that into the players that opportunities will come your way, whether that be with suspensions or injuries, it always happens.

“When it does they’ve got to be in the right shape and frame of mind to be called upon.

“Thankfully Jimmy is not too far away and he could possibly be involved this weekend.”

While the full extent of Robertson’s injury is not yet known, he is currently walking in a protective boot and is expected to be out for months, rather than weeks.

Will Aimson took his place in the starting line-up last week, leaving Pool without a recognised centre back on the substitute’s bench.

Ryan has missed the last two games after hobbling out of the warm-up against Bury earlier this month, while Vassell took a knock just 25 minutes into the game against Wigan having earlier scored.

Blackpool head to Sixfields tomorrow with their game kicking off at the earlier time of 2pm.

The change is due to rugby union side Northampton Saints being in action at home to Wasps at 5pm.