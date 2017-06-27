OPINION: Blackpool's transfer business hits the right chord

The general consensus seems to be that Blackpool’s summer recruitment has, thus far, been very good.

Signing young and hungry players with ambitions of playing higher up the pyramid has always been a tactic favoured by Gary Bowyer since his time at Blackburn Rovers.

There he saw the likes of Tom Cairney, Grant Hanley and Rudy Gestede thrive before going on to earn moves.

Many of Bowyer’s signings at Ewood Park are now plying their trade in the Premier League, or top end of the Championship, with Rovers making profits on a number of players.

Such a transfer policy seems eminently sensible and yet, until very recently, it’s one Blackpool has shunned.

READ MORE: Anderton relishing step up to Football League

The efficiency of the club’s business this time round is unheard of in recent times.

Pool fans have become accustomed to seeing squads hastily assembled at the last minute with players being offered short-term deals just to get by.

The length of contracts has probably been the most surprising element of the Seasiders’ summer recruitment, with all five signings agreeing two-year deals with the option of an extra 12 months.

Again, tying down your prized assets and giving them the comfort of knowing they will be at the club for the foreseeable future is surely common sense.

Not only that, the club has also forked out its first fee with the signing of 21-year-old left back Nick Anderton from Barrow.

It is believed the club have paid around £75,000 for his services, although reports in Barrow suggest it could be closer to the £100,000 mark.

Either way, it’s not a huge amount but it still signals a change of intent, seeing as the club have previously been averse to splashing the cash.

That’s not to say signing free agents should be looked down upon, because for most clubs in the lower leagues that’s how they do their business.

Supporters will understandably critique every piece of Blackpool related news through their anti-Oyston prism but if you can get promising, young players to sign for your club on a free, why wouldn’t you?

But those same fans are also understandably curious about the timing of these on-the-face-of-it-sensible-signings while the club’s main players are in court. Are they trying to give the impression that everything is normal?

That’s certainly one view to take, but another is that under the stewardship of Gary Bowyer, the club - on the pitch at least - is in safe hands. He proved that last season and I fully expect him to do it again this campaign.

After all, it can’t be a coincidence that all five new recruits have spoken so glowingly of Bowyer once putting pen to paper. For them, the chance to work under the Pool boss is one they couldn’t turn down.