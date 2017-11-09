No time to relax for Blackpool's in-form forward

Rejuvenated Blackpool forward Danny Philliskirk is refusing to rest on his laurels after forcing his way into the starting line-up.

The 26-year-old, who has endured a frustrating time since joining the club last year, is enjoying a spell of good form and has netted three times in two games.

He has made only six appearances this season but is hoping to remain in Gary Bowyer’s side for Saturday’s League One clash with Portsmouth.

Philliskirk said: “I’m full of confidence at the minute and I’m appreciative that I’ve been given my chance in the team. I’m working hard to stay there.

“I’m the type of person who will always do that, I’ll work hard to get on the ball and I’ve got a goal in me, as you’ve seen this week.

“I’m happy to be in the team. I’m just frustrated and disappointed we didn’t win (at Boreham Wood in the FA Cup) but onwards and upwards. I’ll keep working hard and digging in.”

Asked if he thinks he’s done enough to keep his place, Philliskirk replied: “I don’t think you can ever do enough. You’ve got to keep doing it game after game.

“One minute you’re up high and the next minute you’re down low. You can never rest and you always have to challenge yourself to get better.

“Obviously I’m in a moment of form goal-wise but I’m not going to rest – I want more. I’ve worked too hard to get into the team, so hopefully I’ll continue to be in and around it.”

After scoring a brace against Middlesbrough U21s in the Checkatrade Trophy last week, Philliskirk went on to net the opener at Boreham Wood. And despite losing that tie 2-1, the forward insists the Seasiders still have plenty to play for this season.

“It hurts right now but this is a new week,” Philliskirk added. “We go into it with some very good footballers in that dressing room.

“We’ve been praised for the way we’ve played our football this season and how we’ve handled ourselves, so nothing changes for us. We start again, pick ourselves up, and the staff and players stick together and go forward.”

Blackpool will find out their Checkatrade Trophy second-round opponents when the draw is made at 6.30pm tomorrow.

The Seasiders are guaranteed a home draw after finishing on top of their group. The second round is the last stage that is regionalised.