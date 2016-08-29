No reward for our hard work, says Blackpool boss

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer believes the 1-0 home defeat by Plymouth Argyle was a classic case of his players’ efforts going unrewarded.

Pool’s winless run was extended to five games thanks to Nauris Bulvitis’ second-half header at Bloomfield Road.

However, the Seasiders should have been in front by half-time but Mark Cullen hit the bar and missed another good chance.

Strike partner Armand Gnanduillet was also profligate in front of goal, breaking through one-on-one but being denied by keeper Luke McCormick.

Bowyer said: “From the point of view of the result, we’re very disappointed. But as for the performance and the way we played – I would say that’s one of our best performances.

“We hit the bar and had a couple of other opportunities but we’ve got done by switching off from a set-piece, which is the frustrating thing for me.

“There are also a couple of major incidents which have ultimately cost us.”

Those other incidents to which Bowyer referred were the dismissal of Jack Payne and a penalty claim which was waved away when Cullen went down in the box.

Midfielder Payne, signed from Peterborough last Thursday, was sent off six minutes into his debut as a second-half substitute.

With Argyle on the counter-attack from a Blackpool corner, the ball was played forward to Jake Jervis.

Payne was the last man, a couple of yards inside his own half. He slid in, trying to win the ball but only succeeding in taking the man. He was promptly dismissed by referee Nigel Miller.

Bowyer said: “When you look back at it, it’s called a goalscoring opportunity but the lad’s running at an angle.

“I’m not contesting it’s a foul, but that’s some goalscoring opportunity from three yards inside our half and with Colin Daniel at contact level. The referee couldn’t get it (the red card) out quickly enough, could he?”

Trying to get back on level terms, Blackpool thought they should have had a penalty in the second half.

Cullen was sent to the floor as he waited for a corner to be delivered. Under new directives issued as part of a stricter approach to contact at corners – notably enforced during Manchester City’s win over Stoke City seven days earlier – the home camp had expected a penalty to be awarded.

Bowyer said: “Mark runs out for a short one but gets held and then tripped.

“The ref stops it and speaks to the lad, which tells you he saw it. I’d imagine there was more contact than when Raheem Sterling pulled Ryan Shawcross to the ground.

“That’s the consistency we want. I feel hard done by and disappointed with the result.”