No more Blackpool business after Lyness return

Gary Bowyer achieved his top target of recruiting another goalkeeper on what was otherwise a quiet transfer deadline day at Bloomfield Road.

Dean Lyness has rejoined Blackpool on a permanent basis, though no other players came in or went out by the 11pm cut-off.

The 25-year-old, who made nine Seasiders appearances on loan from Burton last season, has signed a one-year deal following his release by the Brewers, with the option of a second year.

Manager Gary Bowyer was anxious to add a keeper to his squad to provide competition for number one Sam Slocombe.

Since Kyle Letheren’s move to York last week, the only other senior keeper on Pool’s books was teenager Myles Boney, who made his full debut in Tuesday’s Checkatrade Trophy win over Cheltenham.

Bowyer told the club website: “We needed to strengthen in the goalkeeper department and I’m pleased that we’ve been able to add Dean to the squad.

“He did very well on loan last season and he knows the club and several players in the dressing room already.

“I’ve said on numerous occasions that I want competition for places throughout the squad and I’m sure the goalkeepers will bring out the best in each other.” Lyness had two loan spells with Pool last season, when he covered for Colin Doyle, and played nine times between November and February.

His most recent senior appearance was in Pool’s goalless draw with Oldham.

Lyness spent the past four seasons with Burton but had not played for them since November 2014.

Bowyer did not add any outfield players to his squad yesterday but the Pool boss is confident that the younger players in his squad can step up to the plate if needed.

Teenage defender Luke Higham, who broke into the squad last season at left-back and made 14 appearances, played for the first time under Bowyer in Tuesday’s cup win.

The Pool boss said: “All of the young ones have contributed massively to the squad.

“We have said to them that it’s an important year for them, even more so for us because of the window and not being able to bring anyone in on loan. We have been pleased with what we have seen so far.”

The signing of Armand Gnanduillet a fortnight ago and the return to fitness of most of his strikers removed the pressing need for Bowyer to further boost his forward line before the deadline, though Pool had failed to score in three games before beating Cheltenham this week.