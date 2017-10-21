No limit to what we can achieve says Blackpool keeper Allsop

Blackpool goalkeeper Ryan Allsop is 100 per cent confident the Seasiders can keep up their early-season form and insists there is no limit to what they can achieve.

Blackpool goalkeeper Ryan Allsop is 100 per cent confident the Seasiders can keep up their early-season form and insists there is no limit to what they can achieve.

Pool were among the bookies’ favourites for relegation at the start of the season, but Gary Bowyer’s side sit seventh League One.

They have yet to be beaten at Bloomfield Road but face their toughest test with today’s visit of high-flying Wigan Athletic.

Asked if Pool have enough in their dressing room to stay so high, Allsop replied: “100 per cent. There’s no limit on what we can do this season.

“We’ve already had meetings about what we feel we can achieve this season and the lads have already proven a lot of people wrong.

“When I came into this dressing room I could see the potential in the team. It looks promising for the future. We don’t like to listen to anything outside too much, but it is nice to prove people wrong and we want to carry on doing that.”

The 25-year-old, who is on a season-long loan from Premier League Bournemouth, has been an ever- present this season.

Regular first-team football was the main reason the former Portsmouth loanee and Allsop says he is delighted with how things are going. He said: “You want to play every week to showcase what you can do. It’s what every player wants.

“It’s brilliant I’ve been able to come here and been given the opportunity.

“I’m settled and that’s all credit to the players and the staff because it’s one of the most welcoming dressing rooms I’ve been a part of.

“All the new lads feel at home here. Everyone around the club has helped massively with confidence, especially on a match day.

“Sometimes you need that support when you’re going through a tough spell and they lift you.”