Newport escape FA action over Blackpool incident

The FA has decided against issuing any action against Newport County after the fan disturbance that marred the end of their game against Blackpool back in March.

The sport's governing body launched an investigation into the incident which saw Pool boss Gary Bowyer complain that missiles were thrown at him, his players and his staff by Newport fans.

Those missiles were said to have included bottles and boiled sweets, one of which Bowyer claimed hit him on the lip.

The FA also investigated the use of smoke bombs during Newport's final day clash against Notts County as well as a pitch invasion that met the final whistle once their last-gasp survival was confirmed.

Supporters were banned after both matches but the club has escaped any further action despite being warned over the future conduct.

READ MORE: FA launches investigation into incident at Newport

A statement from Newport said: “The club has been cooperating with the FA regarding supporter incidents which took place at both the Blackpool home match in March and the final match of the season against Notts County, both of which resulted in supporter bans being issued.

“After a three-month process which has used a considerable amount of the clubs limited resources, the FA has decided to impose no further action or fines.

“The club has however been warned in relation to the future conduct of its supporters.

“The club would like to remind supporters encroachment onto the field of play and the possession of smoke devices within the stadium is strictly prohibited and will result in supporter bans being imposed.”

The incident, which happened during Pool's 3-1 win at Rodney Parade on March 18, spoiled what was a vital win for the Seasiders - who secured all three points courtesy of a Bright Osayi-Samuel brace and a Mark Cullen penalty.

Pool were forced to withstand a late barrage of pressure in the final stages after Newport reduced the arrears to 2-1, but jubilant scenes ensued at the final whistle when Osayi-Samuel chased the length of the field to tap home after latching onto his own clearance.