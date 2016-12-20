Moment of tooth for Pool star Potts

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer revealed Brad Potts required dental surgery after the midfielder appeared to lose a tooth on Saturday.

Potts went down following an off-the-ball challenge in the Luton penalty area during the first half of Pool’s 2-0 defeat at Bloomfield Road.

The former Carlisle man was left visibly shaken by the incident and was seen gripping his teeth for minutes after the clash, having originally been taken off the field of play to be given medical attention.

The 22-year-old rushed out of the changing rooms, still in his dirty kit, and out of the ground straight after the match.

Bowyer, who said he didn’t witness the incident in question, is hopeful the situation can be sorted quickly.

“He felt he got whacked off the ball,” Bowyer said.

“I didn’t see it but he’s got to go and get some surgery on his tooth. We’re disappointed with that so hopefully he gets that done quickly.”

Potts received the blow just 20 minutes into Saturday’s game and never seemed to recover as he went on to put in a mixed display.

He wasn’t the only culprit, however, as a poor all-round team performance meant the Hatters inflicted Blackpool’s seventh defeat of the season to see them drop out of the League Two play-off spots.

The club has announced it will pay tribute to players, supporters and staff who passed away this year when Mansfield Town visit Bloomfield Road on Monday, January 2.

Prior to kick-off, fans, players and officials from both clubs will unite for a minute-long period of applause to remember all those who lost their lives over the last 12 months.

A list of names will be printed in the match day programme, appear on the official website on the morning of the game and scroll up the big screen while the memorial takes place on the day.

Supporters are invited to submit the names of their loved ones to be remembered by the club and can do so by emailing media@blackpoolfc.co.uk

Submissions to be included in the matchday programme must be made by noon on Tuesday, December 27, while names for inclusion on the website and screen must be received by January 1.