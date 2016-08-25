Midfielder Payne signs for Blackpool

Blackpool have signed midfielder Jack Payne from Peterborough on a one-year deal, with the option of a second season.

The 24-year-old is yet to play this season, having spent almost all of the last campaign on loan at Leyton Orient.

Having made his debut for Gillingham as a 16-year-old in 2008, Payne made over 100 League appearances for the Kent club before joining Posh in January 2013, initially on loan.

He played 115 times for Peterborough before joining Orient last September and playing 32 games.

Payne, who was linked with League One Southend last week, told the Blackpool website: “I want to come here and be out of this league with this club.

I need to get myself playing again, get myself back out there and prove, not to everyone else but more to myself, that I can get back to the form that I was showing a couple of years ago.”

Manager Gary Bowyer said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to get it done and a lot of the credit has to go to Jack himself for wanting to come and play for us.

“He’s got some ability on the ball for us in the middle of the park and he sees a pass.I know what he’s going to bring to us and we’re looking forward to it.”

Payne’s last game was for Leyton Orient against Dagenham and Redbridge in April.