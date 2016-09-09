Mellor’s up for promotion charge with Blackpool

Defender Kelvin Mellor believes Blackpool can win promotion this season despite their “up and down” start.

The 25-year-old full-back, who signed from fellow League Two side Plymouth Argyle in the summer, has enjoyed a good start at Bloomfield Road, playing in all six League games and scoring in the EFL Cup win over Bolton.

He has been a key component in a Blackpool defence that has conceded only four goals in those six games, though last Saturday’s win at Yeovil was their first in the League since the opening day .

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Colchester, Mellor said: “It’s been a good start for the team. The lads have been great and the manager has boosted morale too.

“We’ve had our ups and downs but I think overall it’s been a good start.

“We’ve deserved more out of games than we’ve come away with. The performance levels have been good throughout the squad and it’s just unfortunate some of the games haven’t gone our way.”

The attacking full-back turned down a new deal at Plymouth, where he made 78 League appearances in two seasons .

Like Blackpool’s Jamille Matt, he was part of the Plymouth side that reached the play-off final last season and he is confident his new club can also sustain a promotion challenge.

He said: “It’s early doors but with the players we have got we are more than good enough to go up,.

“It’s a very physical league and we’ve got that physicality, and we’ve got the ability to come through too.

“As the season goes on, we’re just looking to get stronger and stronger and take the games in our stride.”

Mellor has won promotion from this division with hometown club Crewe in 2012 , and he says the chance to be closer to his roots played a big part in his decision to join Pool.

He said: “I’m a northern boy, so I know what the north’s like.

“It’s weird going to a new club, but there are a lot of new players here and the ones who were here already have been very welcoming.

“I don’t feel like a new player at all. The fans and the club have been very welcoming.”

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s match in Essex, Mellor said the players are expecting a tougher game than last week’s 3-0 win at Yeovil.

“Colchester are doing well. They came down last season, so they instantly want to be bouncing back up,” he said.

“It’s going to be a tough place to go but I think it’s a game we can win.

“It’s going to be a similar game (to Yeovil). They’re going to look to pump the ball forward a bit but it’s nothing we can’t stop.”